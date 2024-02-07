Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.77). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.14), with a volume of 311,551 shares.
Schroders Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
