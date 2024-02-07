SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

