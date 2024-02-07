SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. SAP has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $179.43.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.