SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Critical Comparison

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SAP and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SAP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 2 7 0 2.78 Electronic Arts 0 8 11 0 2.58

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $146.94, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than SAP.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Electronic Arts pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SAP pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electronic Arts pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SAP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SAP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SAP and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $33.77 billion N/A $6.61 billion $5.81 30.78 Electronic Arts $7.66 billion 4.75 $802.00 million $3.97 34.07

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Arts. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.30% 9.54% 5.87% Electronic Arts 14.09% 20.58% 11.48%

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Electronic Arts on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.