Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $363,828,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

