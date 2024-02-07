Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares $0.42 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4195 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $884.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

