RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

RES opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.61. RPC has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 12.06%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after buying an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 794,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

