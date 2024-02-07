Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to “Outperform”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $354.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $327.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.47.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $327.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $330.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

