Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

FirstService Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

