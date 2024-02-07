Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

