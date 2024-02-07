Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter.
Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RSI opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.