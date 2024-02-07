Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.