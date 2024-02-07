Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.75. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 95,077 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

