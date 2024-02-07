REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in REV Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 118,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

