Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

