Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:RVP opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.