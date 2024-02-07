Research Analysts Set Expectations for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.63 million.

