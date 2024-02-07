Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC raised Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

TSE CFF opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.75.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$38.70 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.