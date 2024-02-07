Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.54 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016240 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,566.98 or 0.99973050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010971 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00196714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08248948 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $4,246,369.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

