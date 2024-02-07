Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.