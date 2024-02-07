Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.63 million.

