RBC Bearings (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

RBC opened at $274.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

