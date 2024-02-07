Raymond James Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$132.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,807. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$100.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

