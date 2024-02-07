RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after buying an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.