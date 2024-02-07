Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.