Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 192.31% from the stock’s current price.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.94 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.