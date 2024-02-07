Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 192.31% from the stock’s current price.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.94 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 18 ($0.23).
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
