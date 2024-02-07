Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.84 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

