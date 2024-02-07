QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

