Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %

Transcat stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Transcat has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.