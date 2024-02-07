Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

