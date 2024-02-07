Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Standex International in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

NYSE SXI opened at $150.52 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

