Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

