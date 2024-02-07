Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

