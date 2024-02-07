Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Issued By Roth Capital

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bunge Global in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bunge Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.