Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $64.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

