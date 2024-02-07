Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Plexus Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Plexus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. Plexus’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,805 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

