Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day moving average is $245.22. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

