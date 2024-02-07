Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Increased by Zacks Research

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.70 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $213.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

