Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.