Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

