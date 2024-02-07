Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

