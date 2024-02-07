Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

