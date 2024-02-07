Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

