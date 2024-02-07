Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

