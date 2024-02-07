Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 425,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 587,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of C$35.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

