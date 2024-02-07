PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $12,117,492. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.81. 429,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,254. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

