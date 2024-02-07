Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,515,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,408,000 after buying an additional 424,846 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

