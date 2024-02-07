Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,954,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 164,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

