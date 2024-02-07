ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.05

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 971696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

