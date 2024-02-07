Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.00529.

Propel Media Price Performance

PROM opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Propel Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.15.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

