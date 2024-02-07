Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 105.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 8.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. 1,567,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.