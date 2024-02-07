Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.50

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), with a volume of 233648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

